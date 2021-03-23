A Conversation With Hillary Clinton

Articles

Hillary Clinton, the former U.S. secretary of state, joins us to discuss how the United States can confront today’s national security challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic to competition with China and Russia. Moderated by Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations. Further reading from this discussion: “A National Security Reckoning” by Hillary Clinton “Repairing the World” by Richard Haass

