Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 12:14 Hits: 0

The motive for the mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado that killed 10 people, including a police officer, on Monday remains unknown after authorities arrested the suspected gunman.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/eA_T0JOUoik/motive-for-mass-shooting-at-boulder-grocery-store-unknown-after-10-deaths