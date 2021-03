Articles

Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Tuesday that he does not support House-passed legislation to expand background checks to all gun sales."What the House passed? Not at all," Manchin said, when asked if he supports the legislation.The House passed two...

