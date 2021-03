Articles

The Saudi proposal includes a nationwide ceasefire and reopening the airport in the Yemeni capital. But the Iranian-backed Houthis say the plan stops short of lifting a blockade.

(Image credit: Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)

