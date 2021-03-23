Cancun Cruz Flips Out: 'Saying Thoughts And Prayers' Is His Right

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 16:37 Hits: 0

Sen. Ted Cruz feigned outrage for being called out by Democratic colleagues for only issuing Republican's hallmark response of 'thoughts and prayers' after every mass shooting. Before blowing up, Cancún Cruz lied during the Senate hearing, claiming that a million times a year Americans have defended their families using guns. And if we put common-sense gun regulations into place then that will lead to more deaths because these families would be unarmed. Huh? How will the proposed new common-sense gun laws take away guns from Americans, Mr. Cancun? And what, every one of these families had an AR 15 lying around to fend off would-be attackers? Of course the odious Senator from Texas offered up no statistics or real information, just hyperbolic bloviation. In reality: "The latest data show that people use guns for self-defense only rarely. According to a Harvard University analysis of figures from the National Crime Victimization Survey, people defended themselves with a gun in nearly 0.9 percent of crimes from 2007 to 2011.David Hemenway, who led the Harvard research, argues that the risks of owning a gun outweigh the benefits of having one in the rare case where you might need to defend yourself." Liar. liar. And then Cancun Cruz turned to whipping up MAGA evangelicals.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/cancun-cruz-feins-outrage-over-using