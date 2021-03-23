Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 12:04 Hits: 2

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew speaks with professors Jane Junn and Karthick Ramakrishnan about the context of the Atlanta attacks and how Asian American political participation has evolved in recent decades.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/the-atlanta-attacks-came-after-a-year-of-data-showed-anti-asian-incidents-on-the-rise/