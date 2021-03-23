Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 16:06 Hits: 10

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning is holding the first in a series of hearings aimed at mitigating gun violence. The hearing was scheduled before a gunman opened fire in a supermarket in

Boulder, Colorado, on Monday that left at least

10 people dead, including a police officer, according to authorities.

While the House

passed

a gun safety bill just under two weeks ago, that measure appears to face roadblocks in the Senate, even as Democrats sound off a fresh wave of calls for gun reform after a separate mass shooting last week left eight people dead in Atlanta, Georgia.

Senators on Tuesday will question eight witnesses at the hearing, including a Connecticut police chief, Chicago trauma surgeon and the executive director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. The committee said the hearing will be used to

consider

reducing gun violence that include public health, law enforcement and community-based approaches.

Follow along with our live coverage below.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/VnbMufnk37s/boulder-shooting-hangs-over-senate-hearing-on-gun-violence