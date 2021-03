Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 14:06 Hits: 17

Former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf say the Biden administration did not heed advice from the former administration about preventing an influx of migrants at the southern border.

(Image credit: Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/23/980272165/ex-dhs-chief-says-biden-was-warned-about-dismantling-trumps-border-policies