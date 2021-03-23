The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

World's Stupidest Congresswoman Gives Budget Advice

Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q-CO) had another thought: How about instead of simply reusing the same budget every year and just increasing the money spent on everything we start at zero and see what we actually need? That’s how we’d do it in the private sector where we can’t just be in perpetual debt. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 21, 2021 I seem to recall news stories that Boebert was using campaign funds to pay off tax liens, which implies, uh, debt. Also: Crime. Now bear in mind that Boebert’s experience in the private sector is running a joint where the staff packs heat (in case someone does a dine-and-dash? We don’t know), and I sincerely doubt that she begins her fiscal year at zero. That would be really dumb. Oh. Wait. Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

