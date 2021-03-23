No Statehood For D.C. Because They Have Yard Signs!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

A member of a conservative think tank argued on Monday that residents of the District of Columbia don't deserve statehood because they already have yard signs and bumper stickers. Zack Smith of the Heritage Foundation made the remarks while testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. "Framers also wanted to avoid one state having undue influence over the federal government," Smith said. "There's no question that D.C. residents already impact the national debate." "For the members here today, how many of you saw D.C. statehood yard signs or bumper stickers or banners on your way to this hearing today?" he asked. "I certainly did. Where else in the nation could such simple actions reach so many members of Congress?" The Heritage Foundation’s Zack Smith, arguing against DC statehood, says DC residents “already impact the national debate” because members of Congress see their yard signs while driving to work. pic.twitter.com/g7fV3TopCX — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 22, 2021

