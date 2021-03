Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 21:24 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) praised the historic appointment of retired Lt. Gen. Karen Gibson as the Senate's sergeant-at-arms, following her swearing-in as the chief law enforcement in the chamber on Monday.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/XDDwW99s4_4/schumer-sergeant-at-arms-karen-gibson