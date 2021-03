Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 20:16 Hits: 0

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday told Tesla's Elon Musk to "focus on Earth" rather than "multiplanetary" life amid “obscene” inequality in the United States. “Space travel is an exciting idea, but right now we need to focus on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/544373-sanders-musk-should-focus-on-earth-instead-of-space