Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 21:52 Hits: 0

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) appeared to still be doubtful about the origins of Greenland’s name in an interview published Monday where he was asked about past inaccurate claims he made about the country’s etymology years...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/544393-ron-johnson-on-his-past-false-claim-greenland-was-once-green-i-have-no-idea