Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 23:34 Hits: 1

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) is jumping into the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). Brooks, a six-term congressman, made the announcement at an event in his hometown of Huntsville, Ala., on Monday evening alongside Stephen Miller...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/544367-mo-brooks-launches-senate-bid-in-alabama