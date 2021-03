Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 22:18 Hits: 2

The former union leader will head the Labor Department at a time when the pandemic has left millions unemployed and raised concerns about workplace safety.

(Image credit: Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/22/975397099/marty-walsh-boston-mayor-with-union-roots-confirmed-as-labor-secretary-at-key-ti