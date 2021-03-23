The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump's Faux Outrage Over 'Softball' Questions

The Daily Show has a clip that was "too easy" burning Traitor Trump over his faux outrage about Biden being asked softball questions while forgetting the love he was getting from State TV, aka Fox News: Too easy pic.twitter.com/IrtfNTeieZ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 22, 2021 Remember those days of yore when former presidents kept their mouths shut about the current POTUS? Yeah, those were good times. Open thread below...

