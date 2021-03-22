Dan Crenshaw Trends On Twitter, And Not In A Good Way

Articles

Published on Monday, 22 March 2021

Don't cross the streams, Dan Crenshaw! The Congressman from the Houston area and alleged insider trader went on Fox and trashed the Biden administration on their border policy, which he described ON FOX NEWS as winking while claiming to discourage immigration. Crenshaw claimed that Biden winks mean he won't deport people who cross the border illegally. That's a lie. For which there was no pushback on Fox Propaganda Network, obviously. But Medhi Hassan on Peacock (and really, he belongs on the actual NBC network, get with it, Comcast Suits) knows that 72% of those crossing the border in FEBRUARY were immediately deported. Watch Crenshaw squirm when faced with actual facts. HASAN: “I promise we will come back to Remain in Mexico. I’ve got a question I want to get into. I just need to deal with this first. You accept that 72% of people apprehended at the border are expelled, can we agree on that under CBP statistics? You agree with that? CRENSHAW: “That sounds right, sounds right, but there’s also 20,000 that are released, family units that are released. HASAN: “Hold on. Hold on. Then it’s a lie to say there’s an open border as Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, your leader, keep saying, there’s an open border? That’s false. If 72% of people are being deported, how is that an open border? That’s just a lie.

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/dan-crenshaw-trends-twitter-and-not-good