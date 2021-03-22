Krispy Kreme Gives Away Free Donuts For A Year To Those Vaccinated

Articles

Published on Monday, 22 March 2021

I guess if there's one way to ensure that more Americans get vaccinated it's to ply them with free doughnuts. Source: USA Today Krispy Kreme is providing a sweet incentive to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine: Free doughnuts through the end of 2021. Starting Monday, consumers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at locations nationwide will get a free Original Glazed doughnut, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based chain announced. The freebie is valid at all 369 Krispy Kreme shops located in 41 states and available “anytime, any day, every day for the rest of the year,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, told USA TODAY. No purchase is necessary. Krispy Kreme is also offering up to four hours of paid time off for each COVID vaccination for its employees. And it isn't alone. Businesses including retailers such as Best Buy, Target and Trader Joe's, have been providing paid time off to employees who get the vaccine. Krispy Kreme will you give you a free doughnut every day this year — if you've been vaccinated https://t.co/ZLkGUa8QGH

