Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021

Michael Sherwin, the former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. who led the investigation into the Capitol insurrection on January 6, confirmed on Sunday night that the feds are investigating ex-President Donald Trump's role in the violence that unfolded that day.

