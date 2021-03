Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 01:56 Hits: 1

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Friday night opened the door to supporting changes to the legislative filibuster, handing a win to reform advocates.  Feinstein, long viewed as wary of any changes to the legislative filibuster, noted...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/544130-feinstein-opens-door-to-supporting-filibuster-reform