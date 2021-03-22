By Downplaying Anti-Asian Hate, Police Help Hate Crimes Happen

Articles

The police overseeing the investigation into the Atlanta spree killings that targeted Asian women working at massage parlors seem to be working overtime to avoid reaching the conclusion that the murders were a far-right hate crime. But anymore, that’s how the American policing system seems to operate: deliberately blind to any ideological components of transparent right-wing violence. Despite Asian women comprising six of the eight victims, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office seemed to be making one excuse after the other for the 25-year-old white perpetrator—but warning that it couldn’t call the mass killings a hate crime. Then it emerged that the sheriff’s official, Capt. Jay Baker, making all the excuses himself was prone to indulging in anti-Asian bigotry in the form of a Facebook post promoting a T-shirt describing COVID-19 as an “Imported Virus From Chy-Na.”

