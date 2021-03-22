Capitol Attack Prosecutor Says Sedition Charges Possible Against Insurrectionists

Articles

Everyone's talking this morning about the 60 Minutes interview with Michael Sherwin and Scott Pelwin last night about the possible prosecution of Capitol Hill attackers for sedition. SHERWIN: I personally believe the evidence is trending toward that and probably meets those elements. PELLEY: Do you anticipate sedition charges against some of these suspects? SHERWIN: I believe the facts do support those charges, and I think that as we go forward, more facts will support that, Scott. "That's Michael Sherwin, the former top prosecutor investigating the Capitol insurrection. He says in this new interview on 60 Minutes the evidence the government has seen is likely to meet the bar to charge some insurrectionists with sedition. What's the significance here?" John Berman asked former FBI assistant director Andrew McCabe. "Sedition is a federal crime that basically says anyone who seizes by force the property of the United States government or who impedes or blocks the execution of a U.S. law can be guilty of sedition. Now, in this case, the U.S. law would, of course, but the Constitution itself which specifies the process upon which we certify the election of our United States president. So quite frankly, John, to think that we don't have abundant evidence of sedition here is amazing to me, and I'm kind of shocked that they haven't charged some of these folks with sedition yet," McCabe said.

