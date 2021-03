Articles

Georgia state Republicans are pushing legislation to restrict early voting on Sundays. Bishop Reginald T. Jackson and Supervisor Christy Jackson say church-led voting goes back to the Jim Crow era.

(Image credit: Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/22/977929338/black-church-leaders-in-georgia-on-the-importance-of-souls-to-the-polls