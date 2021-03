Articles

The New York congressman was accused of sexual misconduct by a former lobbyist. Reed acknowledged he had been struggling with alcoholism at the time of the alleged misconduct.

(Image credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag)

