Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 21:24 Hits: 3

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made the rounds on Sunday morning talk shows to address the influx of migrants attempting to cross the border, which he blamed largely on the Trump administration's inhumane immigration policies that Republican lawmakers have conveniently ignored, yet touted.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/5G2o1Nj0pQg/republican-lawmakers-trump-border-policies-dhs-secretary-mayorkas