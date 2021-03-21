Arkansas GOP Governor: 'Common Sense Is Going To Replace Mandates'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 18:14 Hits: 11

"Common sense"... something Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is clearly lacking. The Republican governor was asked by CNN's Dana Bash about Dr. Anthony Fauci's warnings about the more dangerous COVID variants and his decision to allow the mask mandate in his state to expire at the end of the month, and here's how he responded. HUTCHINSON: I anticipate that we will lift the mask mandate. I set a goal that if we have low hospitalizations and continue to reduce our cases, positivity rate is low, then we can lift the mask mandate. So, I set some goals and we're making those goals, so I expect that to be lifted. It's not going to take away from the seriousness of the virus and we've got to continue to pay attention. If you just look at the NCAA basketball tournament and the fact that we had one team that was not able to complete the tournament, which is such a sad occasion, but it reminds us that the virus is still there. So even though we take away the mask mandate, we're still going to make sure we do everything that we can to protect ourselves and others and recognize the virus is still there. After Bash interrupted and asked Hutchinson whether wearing masks was "number one when it comes to mitigation" and why he'd take that away, Hutchinson continued.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/arkansas-gop-governor-common-sense-going