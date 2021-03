Articles

Saturday, 20 March 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) crusaded against voting rights during a call last week with Republican state lawmakers, claiming that Democrats are trying to expand voting rights to “illegal aliens” and “child molesters.”

