Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 22:08 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is set to host a 500-person event celebrating motorsports on Sunday, in spite of reports that recent coronavirus infections among staff members had caused a partial shutdown of the club, the Daily Beast reported on Saturday

