Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 09:06 Hits: 0

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been deemed safe to use. Biden and Harris will visit Georgia after the Atlanta shooting. FBI Director Wray talks about the bureau's obstacles.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/19/979056214/news-brief-astrazeneca-vaccine-is-safe-atlanta-shooting-update-fbi-director-spea