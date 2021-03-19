Daily Beast: Biden Administration Is Booting Staffers For Past Pot Use

Articles

Friday, 19 March 2021

I don't like pot, never did. But to kick young people out of their jobs because of past use -- well, that's just crazy. Maybe Biden, like many people who have a family member who struggled with drug use, just has a zero-tolerance mentality. But cutting out talented and experienced young people for past pot use? That's like saying you won't hire anyone who drank under the age of 21. It's so universal as to be a meaningless distinction. And I suspect at least some of the older staffers with bad knees or chronic insomnia will be hit by this stupid policy, too. What happens to Kamala Harris, who has openly admitted to smoking pot and takes a pro-legalization stance? Pot use is okay for the VP but not for low-level staffers? Via the Daily Beast: Dozens of young White House staffers have been suspended, asked to resign or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use, frustrating staffers who were pleased by initial indications from the Biden administration that recreational use of cannabis would not be immediately disqualifying for would-be personnel, according to three people familiar with the situation.

