The Unbearable Hypocrisy Of Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio is concerned. The increase in violence against Asian-Americans is alarming, vile & un-American. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 17, 2021 That would be this Marco Rubio: No reason to believe the #coronavirus is “contained” in #China. The numbers they are releasing are fake. Their primary goal isn’t addressing the virus,it’s their global image. We have no idea what the true numbers are but they are without a doubt higher than what they admit to. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 22, 2020 Sen. Marco Rubio on China's coronavirus disinformation campaign: They were worried about their image https://t.co/LCO9HxLHeO @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020

