Devin Nunes Should Be Indicted, Part Infinity

What on earth. A new DNI report states that Congressman Devin Nunes accepted "packets" from sanctioned Russian agent Andrii Derkach. As Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney noted earlier this week, there is no question that Nunes received these packets. "The fact is that [Russian operatives] were so comfortable using people like Devin Nunes that Andriy Derkach -- a known Russian asset -- sent information to Devin Nunes at the Intelligence Committee. We literally had the package receipt," said Maloney. [clmediameta nid=166472] And Maloney asked Nunes directly in an Intelligence Committee meeting about this packet. Transcript via Politico:

