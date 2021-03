Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 21:10 Hits: 2

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci once again found himself sparring with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Thursday after the Republican senator complained about mask-wearing mandates amid the country hitting soaring levels of vaccinations.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/iEjt4yijJS0/paul-fauci-covid-19-vaccination-masks