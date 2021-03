Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 21:01 Hits: 6

In a rare interview, FBI Director Christopher Wray told NPR that the bureau will keep working on the sprawling investigation "no matter how long it takes."

(Image credit: Claire Harbage/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/18/978193998/were-going-to-keep-digging-fbi-director-wray-says-of-capitol-siege