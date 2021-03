Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 21:14 Hits: 1

As a senator, President Biden played a key role in passing the landmark 1994 law, which he called "one of my proudest legislative achievements." It wasn't reauthorized in 2018 over partisan disputes.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/17/977842441/house-renews-violence-against-women-act-but-senate-hurdles-remain