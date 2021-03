Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 11:03 Hits: 1

Lawmakers heard testimony on discrimination and violence against Asian American people Thursday as a wave of incidents brings new urgency to the issue.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/18/978438147/on-capitol-hill-asian-american-leaders-to-voice-very-real-fear-in-community