Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 17:37 Hits: 4

New Yorker writer Jane Mayer talks about the criminal investigation into whether Donald Trump engaged in tax, banking and/or insurance fraud. If convicted, he could be sentenced to prison.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/18/978635443/could-trump-be-the-1st-u-s-president-charged-with-a-criminal-offense