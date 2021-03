Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 17:47 Hits: 4

Becerra faced significant GOP opposition ever since he was nominated, with critics arguing he didn't have sufficient health care experience to run the department.

(Image credit: Greg Nash/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/18/978691179/senate-confirms-xavier-becerra-to-head-health-and-human-services