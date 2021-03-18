Morning Joe: Americans Don't Care About The Filibuster, They Want Results

Articles

Joe Scarborough talked to a range of people this morning, concluding that getting rid of the filibuster is all but inevitable, especially with the urgency of the voting rights act. "I think the pressure is so intense and mistakes are so high, you look at what's happening in the states with voting rights, I think they're going to do it," Willie Geist said. "I think they're probably believing they have to do it. And Willie, politically, the political fallout will come from however the Republicans decide to act two years from now, if they take the majority," Scarborough said. "But what we have now are presidents who can't pass legislation. So they sign executive orders. and then the next president comes in. And they sign executive orders that overturn the last president's executive orders. I would like to see that -- if that's going to happen, it might as well happen with legislation. Where, actually, the House and the Senate actually function the way they're supposed to function. "And anybody, Willie, who believes that the American people are going to be shocked and stunned and deeply saddened with filibuster reform or if they change the rules of the filibuster -- that's process, Americans aren't going to care. That's not what they're going to vote about two years from now. They're going to vote for the actual legislation that does get passed," he said.

