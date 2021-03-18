UPDATED: Racist Images Posted By Sheriff Who Said Shooter Had 'Bad Day'

Articles

UPDATE: Blackwater ties in Georgia law enforcement. Time for some resignations. NEW: Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds worked for the infamous mercenary outfit Blackwater in Iraq. https://t.co/XPqY81nnH4 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) March 18, 2021 I was shocked when I heard Capt. J. Baker's press conference, at which he almost excused the 21-year-old who shot and killed eight people, including six Asian women. Baker seemed more like the shooter's PR person than a concerned law enforcement official discussing a mass murder. "He does claim it was not racially motivated. He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction," Baker said. Huh? Is this guy imitating Fox News' Peter Hegseth, pleading for Trump to pardon murderous war criminals? Baker continued, "He was pretty much fed up, and at the end of his rope and yesterday was a really bad day there for him and this is what he did." What an outrageous statement to make after this heinous crime against Asian spa workers, especially since Asian hate crime has exploded in our country.

