Foiled Again! QAnon Conspiracy Dashed By Real Live Biden

Category: World Politics

Alas, we live in a world where we have to "fact check" if Joe Biden is alive and walking towards reporters on the White House Lawn... ...or is it a lizard person or Trump in a mask or a deepfake or a movie set or CGI or is the REAL Joe Biden dead since 1970? All FALSE. Since Biden was inaugurated, QAnon supporters have pushed false claims of supposed proof that Biden hasn't really been president & his activities as president haven't been real. This may be the first time those claims have in some manner really spread elsewhere in the far-right. — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) March 17, 2021 A conspiracy theory TikTok account has gotten nearly 80,000 views for this false conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/0HDLUpkB63 — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) March 18, 2021

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/foiled-again-qanon-conspiracy-dashed-real

