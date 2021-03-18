The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NY Lawyer Under House Arrest After Winning Judgment Against Chevron

This is one of the craziest stories I've ever seen. A legal vendetta by Chevron against an environmental/human rights lawyer who won a massive award against them, and the corruption of our legal system has resulted in his home confinement on a questionable misdemeanor charge. Via the Nation: Lewis A. Kaplan, a career corporate lawyer turned federal judge, decided the case alone—and he chose to believe Chevron’s star witness, a defrocked former Ecuadorean judge named Alberto Guerra who testified that Donziger and an Ecuadorean lawyer had bribed him to ghostwrite the decision. It later emerged that Chevron had paid Guerra to move to the United States—where he is now living incognito—and rehearsed his testimony with him 53 times.

