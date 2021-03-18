Bill Barr Lied About China Election Interference

Articles

The new US intelligence report confirmed that Russia and Iran did try to interfere with the 2020 election with Russia solidly behind helping Trump and many other Republican candidates against Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. But it also stated unequivocally that China wanted no part in interfering with the 2020 election at all. However, that's not what the Trump administration repeatedly said, even under oath, to the American people during the run-up to the election. China was a convenient foil for Trump because he could smear Hunter Biden as well as blame COVID on China. In interview with Wolf Blitzer on CNN in September 2020, Former Atty. Gen. Bill Barr proclaimed the most aggressive foreign nation to try and interfere with our presidential election was China. Blitzer: Which is the most assertive, the most aggressive in this area? BARR: I believe it's China. BLITZER: Which one? BARR: China. BLITZER: China more than Russia right now? BARR: Yes. BLITZER: Why do you say that? BARR: Because I've seen the intelligence. That is what I've concluded. AG Bill Barr was confirming in public to all Americans that China was the biggest provocateur of election interference because he saw the intelligence.

