Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 23:04 Hits: 3

Eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent, were killed in a series of shootings at three spas in or near Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday night.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/8nMDX-EnstI/shooting-spree-at-spas-in-ga-leaves-8-dead-most-victims-women-of-asian-descent