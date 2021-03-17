How Border Patrol Manipulates Media

Articles

Wednesday, 17 March 2021

In 2000, I was a Senior Patrol agent in Campo, California. The Border Patrol management had decided to throw their weight behind George W. Bush as president against Vice President Al Gore. Although President Bill Clinton had done a great deal for the agency in terms of money and resources, the agency always leaned Republican. Republicans after all were willing to be completely anti-immigrant and had started using the talking points of anti-immigrant hate groups like the Federation of Americans for Immigration Reform. Those talking points had also started to be fed to agents through a spoon known as the National Border Patrol Council…the union. The only problem was that illegal crossings in between the ports had decreased since the mid 1990’s. The agency could not just say that more had crossed when they hadn’t. That would be a crime, and we were finally tracking apprehensions with computer programs which made it more difficult to fudge the numbers. So, they ordered agents to keep track of how many “got aways” we had. If I tracked a group of migrants and lost them, I was now responsible for guessing how many I thought were in the group and reporting it. Management at the station levels ordered us to let groups go if they got past Highway 94, the first paved road north of the border in Campo.

