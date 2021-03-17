It's Official: Trump And Allies Acted As Russian Assets During 2020 Election Cycle

Articles

Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Donald Trump, Sen. Ron Johnson and plenty of their cronies have some ‘splaining to do about why their 2020 campaign rhetoric and actions fit so perfectly with Putin’s designs, thanks to the revelations in a newly-declassified intelligence report. The report does not explicitly state that Trump and Russia used the same messaging or tactics. But no one familiar with Trump’s tactics or what was seen nightly on Fox News could miss the implications. For example, from the report: A key element of Moscow's strategy this election cycle was its use of people linked to Russian intelligence to launder influence narratives, including misleading allegations against President Biden through U.S. media organizations, U.S. officials, and prominent U.S. individuals, some of whom were close to former President Trump and his administration. … The primary effort the intelligence community uncovered revolved around a narrative that Russian actors began spreading as early as 2014, alleging corrupt ties between President Biden, his family, and other U.S. officials and Ukraine. Sound familiar? MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace connected the dots between Trump’s 2019 effort to get dirt on Biden from the president of Ukraine (the subject of Trump’s first impeachment) and Russia's already-ongoing smear campaign of the same subject.

