After Mitch Threatens Dems, Joe Biden Goes Public With Support For Filibuster Reform

In case you missed it yesterday: Mitch McConnell issued a dire threat about a "scorched earth Senate" if Dems go ahead and fix the filibuster. Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin, can even begin, to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like. Dems responded with a collective shrug and a "yeah, whatever." Seriously, what's left? Are we supposed to believe Mitch was somehow holding back all these years? Charles Pierce sums it up: The obstinate refusal of the Republican Party to be a good-faith partner in actually governing the country has made the demise of the filibuster the only real remedy that will allow anything to get done in the Senate. If the price for, say, the protection of the franchise is that, one day, the Republicans will shove through policies that guarantee that no suburban mom ever votes for them again, then that’s a price worth paying. Let Mitch flex to his heart’s content. Let him fume and bluster. Then do what you want anyway. Get it while you can. And here's the real headline: President Joe Biden has finally said he's open to reforming the filibuster in an ABC interview.

