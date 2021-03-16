Twitter Laughs At McConnell's Scorched Earth Threats Over Filibuster

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 19:18 Hits: 0

Turtles gonna turtle. Breaking Senate rules to kill the filibuster would not open up an express lane to liberal change. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would function more like a hundred-car pile-up. Nothing moving. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 16, 2021 Moscow Mitch thinks threatening to slow things down in the already notoriously slow Senate will scare Democrats away from killing the filibuster, or even reforming it. This is rich, coming from McConnell, who held us at an 8-member Supreme Court for over fourteen months to deny President Barack Obama the right to bring a nominee before the Senate. He also threatened that America would become even more of a Right Wing Fever Dream than it already is, should the filibuster fall. McConnell warns Democrats of the GOP policies that would be signed into law if filibuster falls: nationwide right-to-work, defunding Planned P'hood and sanctuary cities, "sweeping" abortion restrictions, concealed carry reciprocity, "massive hardening" of the southern border.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/twitter-laughs-mcconnells-scorched-earth