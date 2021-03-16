Biden To Reporter: Donald Who?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Pres. Biden continues to defy the BS senility/dementia trope — every MAGAt's favorite "critique" — by demonstrating just what a skilled and savvy politician he truly is. When, at the end of a press briefing, a reporter shouted a question at him about Trump, he came back to the podium and not only put the reporter, but Trump, the media, and the entire universe of right-wing, anti-government, anti-vaxxers in their places. Though the briefing (not a press conference, mind you, a briefing) was about how the American Rescue Plan was going to be implemented, a reporter saw fit to shout the following question at Pres. Biden as he began to walk off: "Should President Donald Trump help promote the vaccine among skeptics, sir, especially those Republicans who say they’re not willing to take it?" Pres. Biden walked back to the microphone and answered with the Biden Calm to which we've become accustomed — not even a hint of annoyance or acrimony — and said, "I’m hearing a lot of reports from serious reporters like you saying that." ZING. As in, "Come on, guys. You're supposed to be serious reporters. Why are you asking me such sh*tty questions? I expect better from you." Then he said, "I discussed it with my team, and they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks is what the local doctor, what the local preachers, what the local people in the community say."

