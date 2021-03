Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) plan to lead a Senate delegation to the U.S.-Mexico border next week amid an influx of migrants that is creating a real-world and political crisis for the Biden administration.The Texas senators...

